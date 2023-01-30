Cove Street Capital LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DISH. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 3.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 63.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in DISH Network by 8.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,404. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $33.74.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

