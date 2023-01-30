Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $23,131,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after acquiring an additional 984,222 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,951,000 after acquiring an additional 740,817 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Element Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,844,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,832,000 after acquiring an additional 740,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.07. 116,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 135,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,599,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $5,725,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,725,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 687,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

