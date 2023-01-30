Credit Suisse Group Cuts Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $500.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $540.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOC. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $478.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.3 %

NOC opened at $437.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $511.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $364.62 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.