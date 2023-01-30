Credit Suisse Group Trims Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Target Price to GBX 4,200

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,500 ($55.71) to GBX 4,200 ($52.00) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.86) to GBX 4,500 ($55.71) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($67.23) to GBX 5,010 ($62.03) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.12) to GBX 2,750 ($34.05) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,090.00.

Diageo stock opened at $172.21 on Friday. Diageo has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $212.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Diageo by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 509,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,840,000 after acquiring an additional 81,149 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

