CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.89. 301,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,792. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.99.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $1,023,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,107,713.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

