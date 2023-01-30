Critical Contrast: Prudential (NYSE:PUK) versus FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO)

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) and Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Prudential shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Prudential shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies N/A N/A $4.65 million N/A N/A Prudential $26.50 billion 1.71 -$2.04 billion N/A N/A

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Prudential’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FOXO Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prudential.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FOXO Technologies and Prudential, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Prudential 1 0 3 1 2.80

Profitability

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Prudential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies N/A -8.93% -8.72% Prudential N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Prudential beats FOXO Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management. The U.S. segment includes fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities (VA), and institutional product offerings. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

