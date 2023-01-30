CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of CSX to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

