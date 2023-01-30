Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Boosted by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 1.1% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 39.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $423.84. 338,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $431.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.84. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,368,901 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

