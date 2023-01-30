DeFiChain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.70 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00002610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $309.03 million and $5.70 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain’s genesis date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

