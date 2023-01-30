Dero Price Down 1.2% This Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.94 or 0.00021267 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $65.43 million and $82,015.53 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,226.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.39 or 0.00397784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.16 or 0.00775661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00094114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00569399 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00184973 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,246,153 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

