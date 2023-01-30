Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $43.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WMG. Guggenheim lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Warner Music Group stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.24. 171,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,588. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 342.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

