Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EADSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Airbus from €155.00 ($168.48) to €185.00 ($201.09) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.75.

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. Airbus has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Airbus had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment offers jet aircraft, aircraft conversion and related services, turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components.

