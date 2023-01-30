Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,700 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.19) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($37.14) target price on Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($62.03) price target on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($53.24) price objective on Diageo in a report on Monday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($55.71) price target on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,052.86 ($50.18).

DGE opened at GBX 3,422 ($42.37) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,696.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,726.94. The company has a market capitalization of £77.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,444.29. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,067 ($50.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.83 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.82%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 222 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,734 ($46.23) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.48 ($10,263.07). Insiders bought a total of 679 shares of company stock worth $2,485,340 over the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

