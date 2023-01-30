Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Acquired by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,529 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 736,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 186,590 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 663.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 613,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 533,032 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 890.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 334,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 300,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 121,944 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DISV traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.49. 228,915 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28.

Featured Articles

