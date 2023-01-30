Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,061,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,737 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 14.1% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $90,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 154,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,417. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58.

