Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Holdings Raised by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 2.0% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bayshore Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 121,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.82. The stock had a trading volume of 34,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $50.16.

