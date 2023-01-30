Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,140,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,796 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 8.5% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 5.99% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $418,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUV. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,779,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,951,000 after acquiring an additional 525,273 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,890,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 7,229,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,058,000 after acquiring an additional 240,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,709,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.32. 21,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,384. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.