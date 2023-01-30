Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diodes from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Diodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $89.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.30. Diodes has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $98.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $521.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 15.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $613,570.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,509. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 308.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after buying an additional 328,196 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 83.6% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 671,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,597,000 after buying an additional 305,781 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 102.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after buying an additional 292,450 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Diodes by 35.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,843,000 after buying an additional 260,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Diodes by 51.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 589,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,075,000 after buying an additional 199,775 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

