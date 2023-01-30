Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 1,640 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 87.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,332,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 80.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 11.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $127.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $155.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.65.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

