Donoghue Forlines LLC Grows Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,713 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 7.4% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned 0.17% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock opened at $116.93 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.39.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

