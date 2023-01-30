Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.4% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,325 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,240,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $105.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.01. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,963 shares of company stock valued at $58,033,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

