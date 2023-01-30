Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $656,000 Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FALN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $107,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $28.82.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
