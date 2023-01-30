Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $732,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.1% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.4 %

OKE opened at $67.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

