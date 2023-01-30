Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,488 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,094 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $64.50 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

