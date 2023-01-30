Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $903,000 Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,741,000 after buying an additional 286,117 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 207,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after acquiring an additional 160,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JKHY opened at $180.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.07 and a 12 month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

