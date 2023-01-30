Donoghue Forlines LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $65.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

