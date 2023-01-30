Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes $672,000 Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BJ opened at $69.70 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average is $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,735 shares of company stock worth $1,155,211 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile



BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

