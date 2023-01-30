Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up about 1.8% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 94.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 94,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 45,869 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $53.31 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $60.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

