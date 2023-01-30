Donoghue Forlines LLC Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,638 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after buying an additional 4,855,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,550,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,352,000 after acquiring an additional 463,344 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,053,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,101,000 after purchasing an additional 674,921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,730,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,057,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $774,415,000 after purchasing an additional 455,505 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $153.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 74.27%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

