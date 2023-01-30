DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Down to $1.94

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.94, but opened at $1.86. DouYu International shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 344,909 shares.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.10 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $571.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.87.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $252.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth about $2,805,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 19.5% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,626,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 66.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,907,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 97.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,523,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 753,451 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth approximately $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

