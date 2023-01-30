Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $92.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $122.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.09.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

