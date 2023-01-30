dYdX (DYDX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $295.99 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One dYdX token can currently be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00010350 BTC on exchanges. dYdX has a market cap of $131.82 million and approximately $295.99 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About dYdX

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

