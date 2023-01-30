EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Boosts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 28.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.54. 206,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,052. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $152.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.04.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,457 shares of company stock worth $1,681,260. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.