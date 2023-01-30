EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,075 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $63.72. 2,697,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,037,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.54. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.