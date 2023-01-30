EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 4,250 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 39.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.80. 12,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,576. The firm has a market cap of $673.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $100.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.38.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

