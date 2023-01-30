eCash (XEC) One Day Volume Hits $18.88 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $682.52 million and $18.88 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,148.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00569321 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00186438 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00045060 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000717 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,294,385,923,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,294,379,673,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.