ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity

In other ECN Capital news, Director Paul James Stoyan acquired 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,408.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 700,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,270,847.96.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

ECN stock opened at C$2.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$714.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$2.57 and a 12 month high of C$7.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.26.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$75.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 19.24%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

