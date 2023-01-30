Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives $69.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.27.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.37.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

