ELIS Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 67.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $59.00 million and $8,236.36 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00046841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030332 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00215925 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002846 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.33884082 USD and is up 34.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $20,345.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars.

