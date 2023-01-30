Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.40

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Elliott Opportunity II Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Elliott Opportunity II by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 3rd quarter worth $2,264,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 3rd quarter worth $17,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

Elliott Opportunity II Company Profile

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

