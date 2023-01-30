Emocoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $35.70 Million (EMO)

Emocoin (EMO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Emocoin token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Emocoin has a market cap of $35.70 million and $6,966.71 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Emocoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emocoin Token Profile

Emocoin’s launch date was April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Emocoin is www.emo.network. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emocoin’s official message board is linktr.ee/emo.coin. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Emocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00170008 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

