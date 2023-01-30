EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) PT Lowered to GBX 38

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 38 ($0.47) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 20 ($0.25) to GBX 32 ($0.40) in a report on Friday, January 13th.

EnQuest Stock Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.26 on Thursday. EnQuest has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

