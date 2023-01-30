Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Trading Up 0.2 %

Entergy stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.71. 787,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.95 and its 200-day moving average is $111.67.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. On average, analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

