Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Raised to C$7.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
EQX has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Equinox Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$4.40 to C$4.20 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.47.
CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
