Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Up 10.8 %

EVOK opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 178.36% and a negative net margin of 391.75%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

