Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 50,000 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 298,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide comprises approximately 1.5% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $36,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,842,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,191,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,159,000 after purchasing an additional 128,725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 96,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 88,403 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $158.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $173.44.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.25.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.