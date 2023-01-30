Evoke Wealth LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.30% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

EDV opened at $90.27 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $135.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average of $90.12.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

