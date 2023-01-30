Evoke Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

Middleby Price Performance

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $229,983 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middleby stock opened at $154.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). Middleby had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $992.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.