Evoke Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,711,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $453,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,043,000 after purchasing an additional 82,074 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,484,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 95.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,540,000 after acquiring an additional 645,843 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $5,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,342 shares in the company, valued at $20,245,307.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $5,253,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,245,307.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,678 shares of company stock worth $13,604,662. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSN. Citigroup assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $218.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.95. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $228.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

