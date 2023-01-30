Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 964,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Shares of AQUA stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $47.23. 2,793,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,110. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $48.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 81.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.72.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 98,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

